Expensive E-bikes stolen from Flaman Fitness

A local business reports that a pair of electric bikes worth over $5,000 have been stolen over Monday night.

Staff from Flaman Fitness arrived to find smashed windows on Tuesday morning, discovering that a pair of ‘high-end’ and rare e-bikes were missing.

The models are ATOM X Lynx Pro and Rebel Lite.

However, in a Facebook post, Flaman Fitness said the thieves left the chargers for the bikes, which will make them ‘useless’.

If anyone has any information, the Cranbrook RCMP can be contacted at 250-489-3471.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
