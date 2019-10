A map showing the location of the Kootenay River Bridge construction. (DriveBC)

Highway 3 will be closed in both directions to all traffic except emergency vehicles Oct. 8-12 from 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. for construction on the Kootenay River Bridge near Creston.

No detours will be available. Plan alternate routes through Highways 93/95, Highway 97 and Highway 1.

