The stop comes after a month-long provincial campaign focused on high risk driving. (RCMP photo)

The stop comes after a month-long provincial campaign focused on high risk driving. (RCMP photo)

Excessive speed leads to vehicle impoundment

The Albertan driver was travelling 123 kilometers an hour over the limit in a construction zone

B.C. highway patrol has impounded a vehicle for seven days, after an Albertan driver was caught exceeding the speed limit by an astounding 123 kilometers per hour on Highway 1 in a construction just east of Golden.

The driver was travelling at a speed of 173 kilometers an hour in a 50 kilometer per hour zone. The driver also received a violation ticket for their excessive speed.

The driver says he was trying to make it through the construction zone before a scheduled road closure, which is a part of the ongoing construction in Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon project.

“At that speed, the time to perceive and react to situations is severely diminished,” said Sergeant Brad Matchett, the NCO in charge of BC Highway Patrol.

“The danger is compounded when travelling in a construction zone where workers are vulnerable and road conditions often require speeds much.”

READ MORE: Intermitten and overnight closures to Highway 1 just east of Golden announced for July

Highway 1 is currently open during the day, with evening lane closures between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. MDT and full overnight closures from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. During the overnight closures, traffic is diverted from Highway 1 through Radium, just south of Golden, along Highways 93 and 95.

The incident occurred just as a month-long provincial campaign wrapped up focused on high-risk driving.

Although the campaign is closing out in a few days, police around the province including the BC Highway Patrol are always on the lookout for these types of driving behaviours that put those drivers, the public, and workers at risk, according to RCMP.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

Drivingtrans-canada highway

Previous story
Man bites Vancouver police officer after assaulting elderly woman
Next story
Kootenay man needs double-lung transplant

Just Posted

For the foreseeable future, the majority of after hours, on-call emergencies for animals in Cranbrook will be looked after by Tanglefoot clinic, with the help of other local vets. This includes house pets like dogs and cats, as well as farm animals. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Emergency veterinarian services in Cranbrook to see changes this week

Steeples Vet Clinic will temporarily be suspending after hours, on-call emergencies

Images from the Cranbrook History Centre’s Junior Paleontology camp, 2020. Courtesy Nathalie Lim Picard
History Centre’s Paleontology camp is back, and better than ever

Registration for new expanded jr. paleontology camp opens June 1 at the Cranbrook History Centre

Sebastian Mike
A journey to a mountain, and into a Ktunaxa soldier’s story

Sebastian Mike, a Ktunaxa from Cranbrook, was killed in action in 1944 while serving with the Calgary Highlanders in Europe. Climbing the mountain named after him revealed how history has the power to continue to affect the living

Property tax due date remains July 2nd for most classified properties.
Council approves funding towards Theatre Rd. rail overpass study

City council has approved spending up to $35,000 towards a study that… Continue reading

a
Cranbrook’s Love Local event currently underway

Downtown businesses are giving back to the community after a tough year brought on by the pandemic

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Abbotsford resident Garry Amyot helped prevent a suspect from stealing money and possibly hurting others at a Scotiabank location in Abbotsford. (Submitted)
‘I’m not going to die today’ – Abbotsford bank robbery hero speaks out

68-year-old Garry Amyot shares story of how he and others prevented potential tragedy in bank

(Black Press Media files)
Man bites Vancouver police officer after assaulting elderly woman

Man was arrested following assaults

The stop comes after a month-long provincial campaign focused on high risk driving. (RCMP photo)
Excessive speed leads to vehicle impoundment

The Albertan driver was travelling 123 kilometers an hour over the limit in a construction zone

Daniel Fitzgibbon (left) with his wife Rachel Dugdale. The Meadow Creek couple are waiting for Fitzgibbon to receive a double-lung transplant. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay man needs double-lung transplant

Daniel Fitzgibbon is one of 25 British Columbians waiting for the surgery

Brenda Wilson shares a song at the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls hearings in Smithers. (Chris Gareau photo)
2 years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan

Funding for support services for survivors and family members identified as the first immediate step

People sing and drum outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Identifying children’s remains at B.C. residential school stalled by lack of records

Expert: response from politicians, church officials that Kamloops discovery is “shocking” rings hollow

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)
Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn

His Tuesday arrest followed his release from custody on Monday after a mental health evaluation

Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Blake Wheeler (26) and Derek Forbort (24) defend during first-period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

NHL playoffs: Evans takes big hit from Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele

Most Read