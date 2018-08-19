Ex-BCTF president ‘undeterred’ after early release from pipeline protest jail term

Ex-BCTF president Susan Lambert, second from left, and Order of Canada recipient Jean Swanson, centre, were among five Trans Mountain protesters released early from jail. (Protect the Inlet)

A former BC Teachers’ Federation president and an Order of Canada recipient say they are “undeterred” and vowed to keep up the fight against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion after being released from jail several days early on Sunday.

Former union president Susan Lambert and Order of Canada recipient Jean Swanson were among five protesters released Sunday after beginning to serve a one-week jail sentence Wednesday.

In a news release, they called themselves “political prisoners… not criminals.”

“We violated the injunction because we are so terribly aware that emissions from fossil fuels are destroying our climate, our planet, and our children’s future,” the release reads.

“We have tried to stop this reckless consumption of fossil fuels by demonstrating, making submissions to the [National Energy Board,] electing governments on all levels which pledged to halt the Kinder Morgan expansion, to no avail.”

