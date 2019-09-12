Jeffry Todd Taylor and Leanne MacFarlane. File photo.

Evidence hearings begin for 2010 double-murder suspects

A process that determines evidence admissibility ahead of trial proceedings has begun in Vancouver

A process determining evidence admissibility is currently underway involving two men charged with first degree murder in a tragic case of mistaken identity nearly a decade ago.

Colin Correia and Sheldon Hunter are both charged with first degree murder for their alleged role in the shooting deaths of Leanne Laura MacFarlane and Jeffrey Todd Taylor at a rural home outside Cranbrook in 2010.

The case is tentatively scheduled for trial in April 2020, however, the matter is currently in a voir dire — a legal process that determines the admissibility of evidence.

READ: Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Voir dire hearings expected to run for two months began in Vancouver Supreme Court last week, where the trial is also scheduled to be tried next year.

Both Correia and Hunter were arrested in Alberta last year, as RCMP had been investigating the case in conjunction with several law enforcement agencies for eight years.

On May 29, 2010, police were called to a shooting at a home outside Cranbrook where officers discovered a dead woman and a man in critical condition who later died from his injuries.

Police determined that while it appeared to be a targeted incident, the victims were not the intended targets.

MacFarlane, 43, and Taylor, 42, had moved from Salmon Arm to Cranbrook to open a second business in addition to their cell phone retail store Shuswap Wireless Connections which operated in the Mall at Piccadilly.

They had been living in the house for three months before their deaths.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Just Posted

Evidence hearings begin for 2010 double-murder suspects

A process that determines evidence admissibility ahead of trial proceedings has begun in Vancouver

City looking to sell ‘retired’ fire engine

1995 Freightliner fire engine has reached its end of life, will be put up for sale

New data on elk to help species, numerous organizations

Wildlife groups in the Elk Valley hope that new data from a… Continue reading

Cranbrook’s second quarter crime stats are in

S/Sgt. Barry Graham says the crime rate per 1,000 is lower than average across Southeast Distirct

Federal funding comes in for Key City Theatre upgrade

Funding supplements contributions from Columbia Basin Trust, RDEK for more building upgrades

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy wrap sheet

Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

Most Read