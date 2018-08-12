Evacuation order issued for area southeast of Sparwood

An evacuation order has been jointly issued by regional and local governments near Sparwood for 10 properties threatened by the Leach Creek wildfire in the Corbin area.

Both the Regional District of East Kootenay and the District of Sparwood announced the evacuation order on Sunday evening.

The fire is currently estimated at 30 hectares in size and was caused by a suspected lightning strike.

The evacuation order covers the portion of Corbin Road within municipal boundaries and the Coal Mountain Mine property. The mine is in the process of suspending its operations, according to a press release.

A reception centre has been set up at the intersection of Corbin Road and Highway 3 and all residents of Corbin are being asked to register.

An information line has been set up at 250-426-2188 or toll free 1-855-346-2188 and, when not staffed, will have a recorded message with the most updated information.

Evacuation orders/alerts remain in effect for other regional wildfires:

** Cross River Fire Evacuation ORDER – affects 9 properties on Settlers Road / Cross River Forest Service Road

** Lost Dog Complex (formerly Ta Ta Creek Fire) Evacuation ALERT – affects 121 properties in the Ta Ta Creek Area

** Meachen Creek / St. Mary Lake Area – Evacuation ALERT – affects 65 rural properties in Electoral Area E in the St. Mary Valley.