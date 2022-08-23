Evacuations underway in ʔaq̓am community as firefighters respond to nearby wildfires

Evacuations are underway for parts of the ʔaq̓am community (St. Mary’s Indian Band) territory near Cranbrook, as firefighters and support resources respond to a wildfire that sparked after a lightning storm passed through the region.

One wildfire is burning in the ʔaq̓am community west of the Kootenay River, while another is burning at high elevation on a mountain in between Mount Fisher and The Steeples range.

The lower part of the ʔaq̓am community territory is under evacuation, while the rest of the community is on evacuation alert.

At least one helicopter is conducting bucketing operations at the wildfire burning in the lower ʔaq̓am area.

Commercial flights at the Canadian Rockies International Airport have resumed after being briefly grounded due to wildfire smoke, according to an update from the City of Cranbrook.