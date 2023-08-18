Lake Country wildfire grows to 120 hectares, structures threatened

A fire has been spotted Friday morning (Aug. 18) in the Sage Glen area of Lake Country. (Debra Stephens/Facebook) (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

The Clarke Creek wildfire remains out of control and has grown to 120 hectares.

A Black Press journalist stationed on Seaton Road in Lake Country is reporting that residents are working to protect homes with hoses as the blaze encroaches on the neighbourhood. For additional information and a map detailing evacuation alerts and orders visit cordemergency.ca.

BC Wildfire Service helicopters are currently bucketing water onto the flames.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

The Clarke Creek wildfire burning in Lake Country is now 80 hectares.

A witness told Black Press Media that they had a vantage point from their roof and could see that the fire is about to encroach on homes in the Chase, Crimson Road area.

BC Wildfire is on scene with helicopters bucketing water from Wood Lake.

Blaze is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts.

The wildfire in #LakeCountry is getting worse. Witnesses with a better vantage point than me can see a structure could catch fire soon @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/PyihAOyzwU — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 18, 2023

The Clarke Creek wildfire burning in Lake Country is now 80 hectares.

A witness told Black Press Media that they had a vantage point from their roof and could see that the fire is about to encroach on homes in the Chase, Crimson Road area.

BC Wildfire is on scene with helicopters bucketing water from Wood Lake.

Blaze is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts.

UPDATE: 12:00p.m.

Traffic is extremely congested on Hwy. 97 both ways between Kelowna and Lake Country due to wildfire activity.

A combination of evacuations from Central Okanagan communities and the closure of Glenmore Road has brought traffic to a crawl between approximately Reid’s Corner in Kelowna and Wood Lake in Lake Country.

Residents are asked to only use the highway if necessary.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for properties in the Nighthawk Tyndale area of Lake Country.

Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately. A local state of emergency has been declared.

Properties affected by the evacuation order are Tyndall Rd N of Okanagan Centre Rd to Camp Rd including:

Benchland Drive

Benchland Court

Benchland Road

Camp Road

Chase Road

Centrestone Road

Ledgestone Road

Beacon Hill Crescent

Beacon Hill Drive

Long Road

Nighthawk Road

Okanagan Centre Road

Okanagan Centre Road W

Saldin Crt

Tyndall Rd

All properties on Okanagan Centre Rd W between Lakestone Dr and 10th St, including:

Okanagan Centre Rd

Okanagan Centre Rd W

10065 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10075 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10075A Okanagan Centre Rd W

10125 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10145 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10155 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10220 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10220A Okanagan Centre Rd W

10579 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10593 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10611 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10627 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10631 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10645 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10665 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10669 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10677 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10677A Okanagan Centre Rd W

10693 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10715 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10745 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10745A Okanagan Centre Rd W

10755 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10765 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10787 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10837 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10853 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10865 Okanagan Centre Rd W

10853A Okanagan Centre Rd W

9775 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9819 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9839 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9859 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9867 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9887 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9887A Okanagan Centre Rd W

9919 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9949 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9951 Okanagan Centre Rd W

9983 Okanagan Centre Rd W

An evacuation alert has been issued for properties in Lake Country. Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at any time.

Properties affected by the evacuation alert include:

North of City of Kelowna and Lake Country District boundary between Hwy 97 and Lake Okanagan to Okanagan Centre Road East / Oceola Rd

A detailed map is available showing affected properties on Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

A reception centre is set up at Beasley Community Centre, 3450 Woodsdale Rd in Lake Country to help affected residents. Residents under evacuation alert should pre-register on the provincial Emergency Support Services website ahead of time should an evacuation order be declared.

Residents who are out of their homes can register online or report to the reception centre to receive any assistance.

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m.

Four fires are now showing in Lake Country on the B.C. Wildfire Service map.

Along with the one that appeared in the Clarke Creek area near Tyndall Road around 7:35a.m., three more were added around 10a.m. farther north on Tyndall.

A so-far unnamed fire on the west side of Tyndall Road, first reported around 9:45a.m., is already showing as 4 hectares.

Another new one discovered around the same time east of Tyndall sits at 2.1 hectares, while another just south of there is also reporting 2.1 hectares.

UPDATE 7:35 a.m.

One of the fires is now on the BC Wildfire Services map.

It is named the Clarke Creek fire and it is deemed out of control.

The size of the fire is unknown at this time. It is close to Davidson Road.

A fire has been spotted Friday morning (Aug. 18) in the Sage Glen area of Lake Country. (Bill Bob/Facebook)

Multiple people on Facebook are reporting multiple fires in Lake Country.

Original

Two fires are being reported in Lake Country on Friday morning, Aug. 18.

According to a Facebook post, one of the fires can be spotted in the Sage Glen area of Lake Country. The size of the blaze is unknown.

It’s unknown at this time where the second fire is.

More to come.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 18

READ MORE: Risk of ‘dry lightning’ in forecast, could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaLake CountryOkanagan