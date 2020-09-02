Evacuation Order partially rescinded for five properties near Doctor Creek fire

The RDEK is urging residents and visitors using the area to remain diligent and aware

Smoke from the Doctor Creek fire remains highly visible in the Canal Flats area and beyond. (BC Wildfire Service file)

The evacuation order for some properties near the Doctor Creek fire has been partially rescinded as of Wednesday (September 2).

In a press release, the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) explained that the Evacuation Order has been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert for five properties located on the northern and eastern sides of the fire.

The Evacuation Order remains in place for the five properties closest to the fire.

“Today, a portion of the area, including Whitetail Lake and Blue Lake, has been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert; however, we want to stress to people within the Alert area that this is a large, active fire and they need to remain prepared and ready to leave again on a moment’s notice should conditions change and an order needs to be re-issued,” said RDEK Information Officer Loree Duczek.

The RDEK is urging residents and visitors using the area to consult the Evacuation Order and Alert maps, to closely monitor updates on the fire and to sign up for the Evacuation Notification System if they have not already done so.

“These are all simple steps people can take to maintain situational awareness, which remains important no matter where you live,” Duczek said.

A map of the alert and order areas is available on the Emergency information page of the RDEK’s website at rdek.bc.ca.

The BC Wildfire Service has also reduced the size of the area restriction order for Crown land in the vicinity of the Doctor Creek fire.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service reduces size of area restriction for Doctor Creek fire

The Doctor Creek fire is estimated to be 6,117 hectares in size and is burning approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats in the Findlay Creek area.

“We want to acknowledge the resources that have been dedicated to our region and the incredible work of the BC Wildfire Service on this, and our other fires, in very difficult conditions,” Duczek adds. “It is important for all of us to recognize that while the Evacuation Order area is now a bit smaller, we all need to remain aware and diligent. The weather forecase continues to call for hot, dry and windy conditions and there is still a lot of fire season left ahead of us in the East Kootenay.”



