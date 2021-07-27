Evacuation order lifted for two properties on Lakit Creek FSR

The Bill Nye Mountain fire is still listed as active. Corey Bullock file The Bill Nye Mountain fire is still listed as active. Corey Bullock file

While the Bill Nye Mountain fire near Wasa is still considered an active fire, the evacuation order for two properties on Lakit Creek Forest Service Road has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

An evacuation alert also remains in place for 52 properties in the Lazy Lake, Lakit Lake and Holmes Road area, including one property on Wildhorse Forest Service Road while one property on Lazy Lake Road remains under Evacuation Order.

“Today two properties on Lakit Creek FSR have been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert however; the Bill Nye Mountain fire is still an active fire and residents within the Alert area need to remain prepared and ready to leave again on a moment’s notice should conditions change and an order needs to be issued,” says East Kootenay Regional Emergency Operations Director Fiona Dercole.

The RDEK is urging residents and visitors using the area to consult the Evacuation Order and Alert area maps, continue to closely monitor updates on the fire and sign up for the Evacuation Notification System if they have not already done so.

A map of the Alert and Order areas is available on the Emergency Information page of RDEK’s website: www.rdek.bc.ca.

The area restriction for Crown land in the vicinity of the Bill Nye Mountain fire remains in effect and details about this area restriction are available on www.bcwildfire.ca.

The Bill Nye Mountain fire is currently estimated to be 1,863 hectares in size.

“We are grateful for the incredible work of the BC Wildfire Service on this fire,” adds Dercole. “It is important for all of us to recognize that we all need to remain aware and diligent. The weather forecast continues to call for hot and dry conditions and there is still a lot of fire season left ahead of us in the East Kootenay.”

