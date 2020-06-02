The RDEK issued a State of Local Emergency in Fairmont following localized flooding from heavy rainfall on Sunday, May 31. Photo courtesy RDEK.

Evacuation order downgraded in Fairmont, alert remains in place

An evacuation order has been downgraded for properties along Fairmont Creek, but local government officials warn that residents in affected areas should remain ready to leave if conditions worsen.

On Sunday, the Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order for residents on 24 properties along Fairmont Creek. That order was downgraded to an evacuation alert on Tuesday afternoon.

Additionally, an evacuation alert for 33 properties along Cold Spring Creek in Fairmont Hot Springs remains in effect.

“Fairmont Creek and Cold Spring Creek remain active and more debris could come down at any moment, without warning. Residents must stay out of – and away from – both creeks,” reads an RDEK news release. “All of the debris traps are full and until they are cleared, the public must stay away from the creeks.”

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has also downgraded the East Kootenays to a high streamflow advisory, as Moyie River and the surrounding tributaries was previously on a flood watch.

The River Forecast Centre advisory notes that flows remain high in some areas, and that there is more potential for rain heading into the weekend. The public is warned to stay away from fast flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks.


