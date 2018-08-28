Evacuation order downgraded for Cross River fire

Nine properties northeast of Radium remain under evacuation alert

An evacuation order in the Cross River area has been downgraded to an alert for nine properties, which includes the Nipika Mountain Resort.

The Cross River wildfire has been burning remotely 23 kilometres northeast of Radium since it was discovered at the beginning of August.

Suspected to be lightning-caused, it has grown to over 3,000 hectares.

The RDEK says it is important for people within the alert area to remain prepared to leave in case fire conditions worsen and an evacuation order needs to be reissued.

While the order is lifted, there are still Forest Service Road restrictions in place.

The RDEK has an information line open that can be accessed by calling 250-426-2188 or toll free 1-855-346-2188.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place in other RDEK jurisdiction that includes:

• Meachen Creek / St. Mary Lake Area – Evacuation Order affecting 65 rural properties in Electoral Area E in the St. Mary Valley.

• Meachen Creek Fire / City of Kimberley – Evacuation ALERT – affects approximately 4500 properties including the entire municipal boundary for the City of Kimberley and a few properties in the RDEK to the south and southeast of the City.

• Randal Creek Fire (near Yahk) Evacuation ALERT – affects 1 rural property in Electoral Area C