Evacuation Alert lifted for Ta Ta Creek area

Regional District says significant progress has been made on Lost Dog complex.

An evacuation alert was rescinded for 121 properties in the Ta Ta Creek area on Sunday evening.

The Regional District of East Kootenay said significant progress has been made on the Lost Dog Complex, which allowed officials to safely lift the alert.

“The BC Wildfire Service has made great progress on the Lost Dog Complex Fire. The fire is largely contained and they felt it was safe to lift the evacuation alert,” says RDEK Emergency Information Officer Loree Duczek. “We are grateful to all the men and women on the front lines and behind the scenes who have been working to get the fire contained and would like to extend a special thanks to the residents who have been affected since the fire broke out.”

The fire, which was sparked by lightning August 10, is still being actively actioned by the BC Wildfire Service.

Although the alert is rescinded, Duczek says it’s still important for all residents in the region to be prepared and remain aware of the wildfire situation.

“We have received some rain in different parts of the region,” Duczek said, “however, conditions remain extremely dry and we all need to continue to stay prepared and aware as we still have a lot of summer left in spite of the cooler conditions this week.”

An evacuation order remain in place for the St. Mary Lake area that includes 65 properties being threatened by the Meachen Creek complex, while the City of Kimberley remains on evacuation alert.

Previous story
‘The magnitude is unfathomable’: B.C. animal lover helps livestock flee wildfires

Just Posted

Evacuation Alert lifted for Ta Ta Creek area

Regional District says significant progress has been made on Lost Dog complex.

3 fires near Castlegar grow to over 1,000 hectares each

Syringa Creek, Deer Creek and Renata/Bulldog Mountain fires continue to grow.

Drought rating increased across the region

Kootenays now at Level 3 rating as province grapples with hot and dry conditions

Air quality monitoring station installed in Cranbrook

Station went live Friday morning

PHOTOS: Diversity on display at multicultural festival

The Cranbrook Multicultural Festival celebrated it’s fifth annual event at Rotary Park… Continue reading

‘The magnitude is unfathomable’: B.C. animal lover helps livestock flee wildfires

More than 1,200 animals have been evacuated so far

Canada’s NAFTA waiting game enters new week as US and Mexico work on differences

The federal government insists it hasn’t been frozen out of the talks

Brooke Henderson wins CP Women’s Open, first Canadian since 1973

20-year-old Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ontario, has now won seven LPGA Tour titles

‘Multiple fatalities’ as mass shooting breaks out in Florida

Local authorities are warning people to stay away from the Jacksonville Landing

B.C. wildfire season now second worst in province’s history

Only second to 2017 where more than one million hectares burned

Fur’real, it’s National Dog Day

Young pups, old dogs, it’s time to celebrate everyone

Concerns grow about grey water in Canada’s Arctic: report shows it could double

Drainage from sinks, laundry machines, bath tubs and shower stalls is growing

Presidents, lawmakers honour John McCain’s life of service

Everyone from Barack Obama to Justin Trudeau spoke out

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan’s latest reality check on wildfire threat

‘New normal’ is not a solution, just an empty sound bite

Most Read