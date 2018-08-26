Evacuation Alert lifted for Ta Ta Creek area

An evacuation alert was rescinded for 121 properties in the Ta Ta Creek area on Sunday evening.

The Regional District of East Kootenay said significant progress has been made on the Lost Dog Complex, which allowed officials to safely lift the alert.

“The BC Wildfire Service has made great progress on the Lost Dog Complex Fire. The fire is largely contained and they felt it was safe to lift the evacuation alert,” says RDEK Emergency Information Officer Loree Duczek. “We are grateful to all the men and women on the front lines and behind the scenes who have been working to get the fire contained and would like to extend a special thanks to the residents who have been affected since the fire broke out.”

The fire, which was sparked by lightning August 10, is still being actively actioned by the BC Wildfire Service.

Although the alert is rescinded, Duczek says it’s still important for all residents in the region to be prepared and remain aware of the wildfire situation.

“We have received some rain in different parts of the region,” Duczek said, “however, conditions remain extremely dry and we all need to continue to stay prepared and aware as we still have a lot of summer left in spite of the cooler conditions this week.”

An evacuation order remain in place for the St. Mary Lake area that includes 65 properties being threatened by the Meachen Creek complex, while the City of Kimberley remains on evacuation alert.