Evacuation alert lifted for 6 properties near Connell Ridge wildfire

Smoke is pictured billowing from the Connell Ridge fire, south of Cranbrook. (Photo via BC Wildfire Service)

An evacuation alert has been lifted for six properties near the Connell Ridge wildfire south of Cranbrook.

The Regional District of East Kootenay rescinded the measure on Saturday evening, as BC Wildfire Service crews and resources continue to make progress on the nearby wildfire.

“With the hard work of the BC Wildfire crews and the favourable weather conditions, the BC Wildfire Service have determined it is safe to lift the Alert for these six properties” said Nathan Siemens, Regional Emergency Operations Centre Information Officer.

“We are grateful to all the individuals on the front lines and behind the scenes from BC Wildfire Service who have been working to protect the residents and the properties in the area of the Connell Ridge wildfire.”

The evacuation alert was initially announced on Aug. 2, just after the fire’s discovery and immediate growth. It is currently estimated at 1,769 hectares, and is designated as one of four Wildfires of Note burning in the East Kootenay region.

On Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service reports there are 73 firefighters, 14 helicopters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment and 16 operational personnel are assigned to the Connell Ridge response.

An area restriction limiting public access to the backcountry area near the wildfire remains in effect.

While the evacuation alert has been rescinded, Siemens notes that all residents in the region should remain aware of the current wildfire situation around their communities and be prepared.

“We have received some rain in different parts of the region,” said Siemens, “however, conditions remain extremely dry and we all need to continue to stay prepared and aware as the Fire Danger Rating remains High to Extreme in our region.”