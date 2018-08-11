Evacuation alert issued for St. Mary Lake area

RDEK says alert is precautionary for large wildfire burning remotely west of Kimberley

An evacuation alert has been issued for the St. Mary Lake area west of Kimberley due to a wildfire burning near the Kianuko Provincial Park boundary at Meachen Creek.

The fire is 1,000 hectares and is being treated as a modified response, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The evacuation alert covers an area from the west side of the Kimberley municipal boundary to Redding Creek/St. Mary River convergence, which includes properties along St. Mary Lake Rd. and Lakefront Rd.

The alert is simply a precautionary measure for property owners to prepare for an immediate evacuation, should the situation require it.

The RDEK recommends people designate a meeting point with family members or coworkers outside the evacuation area, should the alert be upgraded to an order.

– Gather important items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, keepsakes and immediate needs for dependants.

– Have a plan in place to move anyone who might have mobility issues.

– Arrange transportation for family members if you are not around in the event of an evacuation order. Anyone who needs transportation assistance can call 250-426-2188.

– Arrange accommodation for your family, if possible. In the event of an evacuation order, Emergency Reception Centres will be opened, if required.

Evacuation alert issued for St. Mary Lake area

RDEK says alert is precautionary for large wildfire burning remotely west of Kimberley

