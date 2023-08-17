Evacuation alert issued for over 900 properties near Panorama Resort

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) has issued an Evacuation Alert for 926 dwellings in the Panorama and Toby Creek Road area due to increased behaviour of the Horsethief Creek wildfire over Wednesday night.

The alert encompasses Panorama and Toby Creek Road southwest of Lillian Lake, including the following areas:

• All properties in Panorama Mountain Village

• All properties along Toby Creek Road southwest of Lillian Lake, including Lanac Road, Neave Road, and Hydro Substation Rd

“Given the current fire behaviour and the forecasted weather conditions, the BC Wildfire Service has recommended an Evacuation Alert be issued for the Panorama area so people have as much time as possible to prepared themselves in the event that an Evacuation Order needs to be issued,” says Information Officer, Loree Duczek. “We are encouraging everyone within the Alert area to take steps immediately to prepare so that they have what they need should they be asked to leave on a moment’s notice.”

The Alert is being sent out through the Regional Evacuation Notification System, RDEK email groups, Panorama Mountain Resort’s network, social and local media. To help residents prepare, the RDEK has posted an evacuation checklist on the Emergency Information page on its website.

“If you have not yet registered for the Evacuation Notification System, you are urged to do so, not only if you are within the vicinity of the Horsethief Creek Fire, but no matter where are you in the East Kootenay,” stresses Duczek. “With the tinder dry conditions and some challenging weather in forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours, we all need to be taking steps to remain aware and prepared and the Notification System is an excellent tool in our toolbox.”

If you do have any livestock or large animals the alert stage is when they should be moved, as you may not be able to if an Evacuation Order is issued.

Information and links to the registration page for the Regional Evacuation Notification System, along with a copy of the Evacuation Alert are posted on www.rdek.bc.ca.

