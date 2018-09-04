Evacuation alert for City of Kimberley lifted

Evacuation order for 25 properties in the St. Mary Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation alert

As crews continue to make progress on the Meachen Creek Fire, the evacuation ALERT for the City of Kimberley has been lifted.

In addition, the evacuation ORDER for 25 properties in the St. Mary Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation ALERT.

“This is a good day,” says Emergency Operations Centre Director Terry Balan. “Having said that, we really want to stress to people in the St. Mary Valley that they need to remain prepared and be ready to leave again on a moment’s notice should conditions change and an order needs to be re-issued.”

The structural protection units will remain in place as a precautionary measure on properties near St. Mary Lake that have SPUs set up on them. “These systems are operated and maintained by the BC Wildfire Service’s sprinkler team – it is really important that you do not touch or adjust them,” stresses Balan. Residents in the affected area should also be prepared to see the team on your property maintaining and operating the sprinklers as required. The sprinklers will remain in place until the Incident Commander deems conditions have improved enough to warrant their removal.

Residents of the St. Mary Valley who are no longer on evacuation order are asked to check in with the ESS Reception Centre at Centennial Hall for further information and to pick up a Red Cross clean up kit.

On the other side of the region, the BC Wildfire Service continues to make progress on the Randal Creek Fire near Yahk. As a result of the progress made there, the evacuation ALERT has been rescinded for one property in Area C near Yahk.

With today’s developments, there are no further evacuation orders in place in the East Kootenay and one remaining alert:

· Evacuation ALERT – Cross River Fire – 9 properties including Nipika Mountain Resort

An information line has been set up at 250-426-2188 or toll free 1-855-346-2188 and, when not staffed, will have a recorded message with the most updated information.