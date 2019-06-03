Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

A man who had been at large since 2016 was recently taken into custody by Salmon Arm RCMP.

Read More: South Okanagan is Canada’s hot spot today

Read More: Sicamous and Revelstoke mayors deliver petition on mountain caribou recovery

Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West said officers made contact with the escapee on May 29 in a shopping centre parking lot. The man did not provide ID to police but looked familiar to one of the officers. They continued to investigate the man’s identity and were able to confirm it by his distinctive tattoos.

He was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Read More: Bench to honour Salmon Arm firefighters, firefighting family

Read More: UPDATE: Fire at Sicamous landfill fully extinguished

Along with being unlawfully at large after escaping a provincial institution in 2016, the man also has more than 40 outstanding charges against him from Alberta, Ontario and other Western provinces.

He was remanded back into custody on May 30.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Grey whale found stranded on Haida Gwaii beach
Next story
Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Just Posted

COTR graduates first group of locally trained nurses

Nursing degree program was recently expanded to include all four years of education in Cranbrook

NDP MPs call for prioritization of softwood lumber agreement

The federal NDP is taking the governing Liberals to task for failing… Continue reading

The plight of the honeybee

Local bee populations devastated over past winter — several factors to blame

Cranbrook Legion to mark D-Day anniversary June 6

Barry Coulter The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 Cranbrook, is marking one… Continue reading

KIJHL interested in a Cranbrook presence

KIJHL president says Cranbrook would be a good fit for the league’s geographic model

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Party on, Canada

Two of the biggest winners/losers in the SNC Lavalin affair are the… Continue reading

Key City Theatre running Summer Theatre Camps for youth

As the school year winds down and the days grow long and… Continue reading

What Does the Bible Really say about Homosexuality?

Rev. Yme Woensdregt In my last two columns, I wrote that there… Continue reading

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Most Read