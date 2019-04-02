The fire was put out before it reached any structures but serves as a reminder that spring burning can get away quickly. RDEK file.

Escaped Grass Fire in Jaffray Prompts General Fire Safety Reminder

A small escaped grass fire has prompted the Regional District of East Kootenay to remind area residents to be cautious this spring.

Members of the Jaffray Fire Department responded to a small escaped grass fire in the Jaffray area Tuesday morning, preventing what could have been a much more serious situation.

“We see this kind of thing each spring and it is so frustrating because it is preventable. We are urging the public to be smart when burning,” says Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Dave Boreen. “The fire today was out of control and travelling toward neighbouring structures when it was discovered. We were very lucky it wasn’t worse.”

Boreen, who was first on the scene, was able to knock back the fire and an engine and three firefighters quickly joined in to ensure all hot spots were dealt with.

“Everyone remembers how hot and dry last year was. Those fine fuels that were dried out and dead heading into winter are now drying out in the spring sun. They burn and they burn quickly,” stresses Boreen. “Anyone doing spring burning must make sure they are taking steps to be prepared by having a water source, shovel or tools, burning when it’s not windy and by staying on site monitoring the fire until it is completely out.”

Additional tips for spring burning can be found on the BC Wildfire website www.bcwildfire.ca.

“Please be smart and be safe with spring burning. Keep your spring fire from becoming a wildfire,” adds Boreen.

Previous story
Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Just Posted

Dynamiters down 2 games to one after Game 3 in Revelstoke

It’s fair to say that Game Three of the KIJHL Finals for… Continue reading

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Bruce Cockburn and the Band coming to Cranbrook

The legendary singer-songwriter guitarist hits the Key City Theatre Aug. 8

Warmer weather contributing to increased thefts

Cranbrook RCMP responded to reports of several thefts from residential properties recently… Continue reading

Dynamiters Grizzlies split weekend games

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters and Revelstoke Grizzlies split the opening weekend… Continue reading

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

The incident is under investigation by police in Langford, as the baby remains at BC Children’s Hospital

B.C. takes aim at ‘shell companies’ hiding property ownership

Finance Minister Carole James says law to prevent tax evasion, money laundering

Most Read