Escaped Grass Fire in Jaffray Prompts General Fire Safety Reminder

A small escaped grass fire has prompted the Regional District of East Kootenay to remind area residents to be cautious this spring.

Members of the Jaffray Fire Department responded to a small escaped grass fire in the Jaffray area Tuesday morning, preventing what could have been a much more serious situation.

“We see this kind of thing each spring and it is so frustrating because it is preventable. We are urging the public to be smart when burning,” says Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Dave Boreen. “The fire today was out of control and travelling toward neighbouring structures when it was discovered. We were very lucky it wasn’t worse.”

Boreen, who was first on the scene, was able to knock back the fire and an engine and three firefighters quickly joined in to ensure all hot spots were dealt with.

“Everyone remembers how hot and dry last year was. Those fine fuels that were dried out and dead heading into winter are now drying out in the spring sun. They burn and they burn quickly,” stresses Boreen. “Anyone doing spring burning must make sure they are taking steps to be prepared by having a water source, shovel or tools, burning when it’s not windy and by staying on site monitoring the fire until it is completely out.”

Additional tips for spring burning can be found on the BC Wildfire website www.bcwildfire.ca.

“Please be smart and be safe with spring burning. Keep your spring fire from becoming a wildfire,” adds Boreen.