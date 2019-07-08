FILE – About two dozen protesters gathered outside the office of Minister of Public Services and Procurement Delta MP Carla Qualtrough on May 4 to call on her to speak out against the planned expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. (Black Press Media files)

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Three Canadian environmental groups have filed a motion with the federal appeals court in hopes of quashing the Trans Mountain pipeline.

On Monday, Ecojustice announced it had filed a motion with the Federal Court of Appeals on behalf of the Living Oceans Society and Raincoast Conservation Foundation.

The groups claim Ottawa’s June 18 approval of the pipeline did not take into account its duty to protect endangered Southern Resident killer whales.

The Trans Mountain pipeline was re-approved by cabinet on June 18 and the Crown corporation building the Trans Mountain pipeline has said shovels could be in the ground by September.

In a thousand-plus page application for leave, Ecojustice said the data cabinet used to decide to approve the pipeline “failed to comply with the legal duties set out in the Species at Risk Act.”

“The Governor in Council also failed to comply with [the act’s] duties, and instead unlawfully decided that the significant adverse environmental effects of Project-related marine shipping on the Southern Residents could be justified,” court documents read.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. city’s quest to tax vacant homes going to UBCM
Next story
B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Just Posted

WATCH: Medical transport service celebrates historic first flight

Angel Flight East Kootenay takes to the skies with first patient flight to Kelowna

Summer roadwork hits Kootenay Street

Upgrades to storm sewer on Kootenay Street between 4th Street and 5th St. N. to begin July 9.

Public consultation set to open for RDEK solid waste management plan

Public consultation is the next step after a draft solid waste management… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Cranbrook Junior Outlaws crowned 2019 Tier III Champions

The Outlaws swept their RMLL rivals the West Kootenay Timberwolves in a best of three series

Know it All: The sights and sounds of summer

Cranbrook Arts The featured artist this month in the gallery at Cranbrook… Continue reading

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Psychologist Lisa Damour’s ‘Under Pressure’ examines the unique stresses teenage… Continue reading

Alleged Fraser Valley corn thief caught reselling ears on local Facebook page

Owner of Sparkes Corn Barn said a man backed up his truck to the field and loaded up

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Most Read