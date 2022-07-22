Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s in the east

A man cools off his dog at a fountain as temperatures go above 30 C on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Montreal. Heat warnings remain in place throughout Eastern Canada, with Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s or even 40 C heading into the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A man cools off his dog at a fountain as temperatures go above 30 C on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Montreal. Heat warnings remain in place throughout Eastern Canada, with Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s or even 40 C heading into the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Heat warnings remain in place throughout Eastern Canada, with Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s or even 40 C heading into the weekend.

Large regions of Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario are under heat advisories, with daytime temperatures in the 30s.

The weather agency says there won’t be much relief once the sun goes down either, with overnight temperatures not forecasted to drop much below 20 C.

The current heat wave is expected to last for several days, with cooler weather expected to finally arrive Sunday evening.

On the West Coast, British Columbia’s Public Safety Ministry has warned of potential heat warnings beginning as early as Saturday and continuing into next week.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

—The Canadian Press

