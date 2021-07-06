A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada forecasts thunderstorms adding to fire danger in B.C.’s Interior

Conditions are favourable for very strong winds, large hail and heavy rain in at least eight regions

Severe thunderstorms are forecast for several areas in British Columbia’s southern Interior, adding to the fire danger in the province.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for very strong winds, large hail and heavy rain in at least eight regions in the province.

A dangerous heat wave adds to the weather woes in several locations, including the Fraser Canyon, where the community of Lytton was wiped out by fire last week after setting record temperature highs.

Air quality is a problem in many of those same areas with wildfire smoke predicted to hang over the same regions for the next few days.

The wildfire service says 199 active wildfires were burning in B.C. as of Monday afternoon, with at least 46 sparked over the past two days.

Evacuation orders are in place for five of those wildfires, including one near Lytton that covered 76 square kilometres but didn’t grow significantly on Sunday or Monday.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Sparks Lake wildfire burning near Kamloops grows to more than 39,000 hectares

bc wildfiresWeather

Previous story
Sparks Lake wildfire burning near Kamloops grows to more than 39,000 hectares
Next story
Cast in bronze, then into Victoria’s Inner Harbour: So who was James Cook?

Just Posted

This year’s Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club Hans Saenger Memorial Trap Shoot takes place on May 27 at the Forest Grove Shooting Range and invites all members and non-members to get in on the action. File photo. There are authorized target ranges that shooters can use at Ta Ta Creek Lost Dog FSR or the trap and skeet range on Wycliffe flats. Black Press file
Unauthorized target shooting range causing concern in Meadowbrook

Parkland Middle School will be the new site for Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook’s COVID-19 immunization clinic moving to Parkland Middle School

A thunderstorm, with lightning, pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay region

BC Wildfire Service responded to a wildfire in the Moyie River region southwest of Cranbrook on Friday afternoon. Chad St. Pierre Photography photo.
Wildfire activity picks up in the Kootenays