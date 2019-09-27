Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Major highways across B.C.’s Interior may see significant amounts of snowfall this weekend, Environment Canada has warned.

A cold airmass has settled over the region and is expected to stay through the weekend, the national weather agency said in a special weather bulletin Friday morning.

The weather agency said that snow is plausible, but exact amounts remain uncertain.

“Lesser elevation passes, including Rogers Pass, the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector, should see snow near the summits beginning today with light accumulations possible through the weekend,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Kootenay Pass, as well as portions of Highway 97 near the Rocky Mountain and highwats west of Fort Nelson could see anywhere between five to 15 centimetres of wet and dry snow by Saturday night.

Areas along the B.C.–Alberta border are expected to see snow, as well. In the Elk Valley, freezing levels will hover just above the valley bottom Friday afternoon and drop overnight. A changeover to snow is likely, forecasters predict, with periods of snow possibly persisting through Sunday.

In the north, rain showers are expected to turn into wet flurries, bringing snowfall starting Friday afternoon.

A return to drier conditions and seasonal temperatures are expected early next week.

