Entire Western Financial Place roof project estimated at $5.6M

$2.6M will be spent on repairs by the end of the year, arnea barrel roof expected to cost $3M

The full cost to replace the roof structures at Western Financial Place is estimated to reach $5.6 million, according to a report that will be presented during Monday’s Cranbrook city council meeting.

The figure dwarfs an original estimate of $3 million that was projected by the City two years ago during budget discussions.

The report says the arena barrel roof over the ice surface is estimated to cost $3 million, while an additional estimated budget of $2.6 million will be required for the entirety of the roofing project.

The City recently began a project to repair and replace the roof structures for acquatic centre, lobby, patio and change rooms. That project, tendered out at $1.7 million, continues to move along as the roof is being stripped, and an estimated re-opening of the acquatic centre is set for Oct. 15.

So far, the City says it will have spent $2.6 million on roof repairs by the end of this year.

The project is being coordinated by Kevin Wilkins, with Building Consulting Services, who has been working with the City to identify issues with the roof structures as well as to propose options for repairs or replacement.

During a presentation to city council last February, Wilkins said his biggest concern was the arena parapets — where the roof structure meets the wall.

The cost of fixing or replacing the Western Financial Place roof project was estimated at $3 million, according to a news release issued by the City last October before the municipal election. The same statement noted that the City “expects to alleviate the water issues” with the building, and projected a potential budget savings of approximately $2 million.



