Enbridge says it will begin B.C. pipeline cleanup but gives no timeline

Tuesday’s incident has led to many being forced to limit natural gas use across the province

Enbridge Inc. says it will begin cleaning up the site of a natural gas pipeline explosion in Prince George, B.C., but the company says it does not have a timeline for how long the task will take.

In a news release Saturday, the company says the Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation into Tuesday’s incident, has opened the area to begin site-safety work and clean-up planning.

An explosion Tuesday at an underground Enbridge pipeline temporarily shut down two natural gas pipelines.

READ MORE: FortisBC says work to restore gas service will continue into weekend

READ MORE: Northern B.C. pipeline explosion not criminal in nature: RCMP

The blast knocked out Enbridge’s 91-centimetre line, but the Calgary company’s 76-centimetre pipeline near the damage site is supplying natural gas on a reduced basis.

The incident has lead several major industries and institutions to switch energy sources, reduce operations or shut down temporarily.

Enbridge says it recognizes the incident has had a significant impact on the communities where the company operates, and it’s working with those communities to make sure their needs are being met.

WATCH: Man films Tuesday night’s explosion.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.