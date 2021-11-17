Flood waters cover highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Canadian consumers should be prepared for higher prices and even shortages of some items this holiday season due to catastrophic flooding in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Empty shelves, higher prices expected as B.C. floods disrupt supply chains

Asian goods funnel east through Vancouver, impact will be felt across the country come December

Canadian consumers should be prepared for higher prices and even shortages of some items this holiday season due to catastrophic flooding in British Columbia.

Floods and mudslides have halted rail access and shut down highways in the western province.

Experts say this will have a “brutal” effect on the country’s supply chain. The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s largest port, handling $240-billion in goods annually.

Retail analyst Bruce Winder says the effects will start to show up on store shelves mid-December. Companies without a large and sophisticated supply chain won’t be able to access goods made in Asia.

Grocery stores will also be affected, especially in the West. A lot of Canada’s fresh produce is imported through B.C.

Experts say supply chain disruptions will contribute to food inflation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. storm disrupts supply chain, could have lasting impacts on economy: experts

BC Floodinflation

Previous story
Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight
Next story
PHOTOS: Ministry of Transportation releases images of damage on highways near Hope

Just Posted

Flood waters cover Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency amid devastating floods, landslides

The Cranbrook Food Recovery van is pictured in Creston at the end of October, when they picked up 2000 pounds of frost-touched squash from Wloka Farms. The squash was diverted to local schools after being cooked at the CFR Farm Kitchen. (CFR file)
Cranbrook Food Recovery aims to raise $10K by Christmas

Pictured left to right: Nancy Rogers (Rotary Club of Cranbrook), Yvonne Redeker (Rotary Club of Invermere), Lynn Hauptman (Rotary Club of Kimberley), Penny Coyle (Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise), Brent Bidston (Angel Flight East Kootenay). Missing is Anita Palmer (Rotary Club of Fernie).
Regional Rotary clubs donate $22,000 to Angel Flight East Kootenay

Cranbrook Community Theatre is hosting and open house Nov. 27 to mark completed renovations at the Studio Stage Door.
Public invited to grand re-opening event at Studio Stage Door