Emergency services personnel got the chance to sharpen their ice rescue techniques at a training exercise in Rosen Lake. RDEK photo.

Emergency services train for ice rescue

Local firefighters and search and rescue personnel fine-tuned their ice rescue techniques on Rosen Lake during a recent training exercise.

“We had 13 participants this year, with some taking the training for the first time and others doing their required re-certification,” explains Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Service Fire Chief Dave Boreen, who coordinated the training. “From learning vital assessment skills to understanding how to undertake self-rescue and group rescues, the two-day course is an intensive, hands-on experience.”

Personnel from East Kootenay emergency services organizations included RDEK’s South Country Fire Departments, Fernie Fire Rescue, Fernie Search and Rescue, Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services Department, and Crowsnest Pass Fire Rescue.

“This is the kind of training you hope you never need,” adds Boreen. “In spite of the rigorous physical demands of this course and the frigid conditions they are all working in, it is always inspiring to see everyone focused on learning the core skills and working together to put all the pieces in play.”

All 13 participants received their Ice Safety Rescue Techician Level 2 certification — valid for three years — over a two-day course instructed by Rescue Canada.

Previous story
More than 80% of B.C. speculation and vacancy tax declarations submitted
Next story
College Fire Service grads feted

Just Posted

College Fire Service grads feted

For the Townsman College of the Rockies’ Kimberley campus celebrated their latest… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook:1912

March 10 - 16: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Cranbrook skaters shine at STARSkate

Four skaters from the Cranbrook Skating Club came back with top honours at Super Series in Kelowna

Key City Lightning hosts provincials

The Lightning are hosting the BC Hockey Midget Tier 3 Provincials starting March 17

Kootenay Ice prepare for final games

With the 2018/19 WHL season coming to an end the Ice get ready for the remaining home games

VIDEO: New Zealand mosque shooter brandished white supremacist iconography

Material posted online by the killer resembles meme-heavy hate speech

“Not Very Okay At All”

Rev. Yme Woensdregt “Piglet?” said Pooh. “Yes Pooh?” said Piglet. “Do you… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the employee at Pages Book Emporium who rushed to return… Continue reading

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

WATCH: Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort undergoes extensive renovations

Renovations include completely new restaurant

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

B.C. high school student arrested after gun photo posted to Snapchat

Charges are being considered against the student at David Thompson Secondary in Invermere

Most Read