Emergency services train for ice rescue

Local firefighters and search and rescue personnel fine-tuned their ice rescue techniques on Rosen Lake during a recent training exercise.

“We had 13 participants this year, with some taking the training for the first time and others doing their required re-certification,” explains Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Service Fire Chief Dave Boreen, who coordinated the training. “From learning vital assessment skills to understanding how to undertake self-rescue and group rescues, the two-day course is an intensive, hands-on experience.”

Personnel from East Kootenay emergency services organizations included RDEK’s South Country Fire Departments, Fernie Fire Rescue, Fernie Search and Rescue, Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services Department, and Crowsnest Pass Fire Rescue.

“This is the kind of training you hope you never need,” adds Boreen. “In spite of the rigorous physical demands of this course and the frigid conditions they are all working in, it is always inspiring to see everyone focused on learning the core skills and working together to put all the pieces in play.”

All 13 participants received their Ice Safety Rescue Techician Level 2 certification — valid for three years — over a two-day course instructed by Rescue Canada.