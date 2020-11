A pair of vehicle rollovers between McPhee Bridge and the airport access road to the Canadian Rockies International Airport has reduced Highway 95A to single-lane alternating traffic.

Cranbrook RCMP, along with Fire and Emergency Services are on-scene, but traffic is heavily bottlenecked and delayed.

Overnight snowfall has blanketed the region, creating winder driving conditions, and drivers are asked to slow down and avoid the area if possible.