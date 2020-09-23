Emergency services responded to a kitchenette fire at the Sandman Inn on Tuesday morning. Trevor Crawley photo.

Emergency services respond to kitchenette fire at Sandman Inn

Fire was already extinguished upon arrival due to efforts from room guest, hotel staff

Cranbrook firefighters responded to a small kitchenette fire in one of the hotel rooms at the Sandman Inn on Tuesday moring.

While emergency services personnel quickly arrived on scene, the fire had already been extinguished due to quick efforts from the room guest and hotel staff, according to a press release.

There was minimal damage to the building and no injuries and firefighters ventilated the building after ensuring the fire was completely out.

Kitchen fires are one of the most common types of fires that can start at home, according to the city’s press release. Keep flammable material away from the stovetop and do not leave burners or the oven on without supervision.

