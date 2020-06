Emergency services personnel have responded to a motor vehicle accident on 14th Ave across from Christ the Servant Parish Church on Tuesday afternoon. RCMP, Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, B.C. Ambulance Service and Fortis BC were all attending the scene of a single pickup truck that left to road and is currently sitting on a residential property. Traffic is currently blocked both ways on 14th Ave. The status of the driver is unknown at this time.

More to come.