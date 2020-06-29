B.C. Wildfire Service firefighter works on perimeter of a fire, July 2019. (B.C. government)

Emergency preparedness funding comes in for Kimberley, Aq’am

Provincial emergency preparedness funding is coming to Kimberley and the Aq’am community.

Aq’am will receive $8,000 for emergency support services, while Kimberley is receiving $24,000 for an upgrade project, according to a provincial news release.

Approximately $4.2 million was distributed to 100 local governments and First Nations communities through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).

“I’m pleased to see so much interest from communities across B.C. in improving ESS and increasing the capacity of their EOCs,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a news release. “In B.C., local and First Nations governments lead the initial response to emergencies and disasters in their communities, and this funding will help give them the tools necessary to make sure everyone in B.C. impacted by an emergency is looked after and kept as safe as possible.”

The funds support local emergency support services as well as equipment and training for emergency operations centres at the community level.

The CEPF is administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) and goes towards several streams, including flood risk assessment, evacuation routes, volunteer and composite fire department equipment and training, Indigenous cultural safety training and more.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Just Posted

Emergency preparedness funding comes in for Kimberley, Aq’am

Provincial emergency preparedness funding is coming to Kimberley and the Aq’am community.… Continue reading

Farm life: the little things, June

The little things that brought me joy in June.

Evacuation alert lifted in Fairmont following debris flow events

The RDEK has rescinded an evacuation alert issued for Fairmont Creek in… Continue reading

Emergency services respond to a pair of vehicle incidents Thursday evening

Emergency responders attended a pair of motor vehicle incidents on Thursday evening… Continue reading

Environmental organizations call for federal assessment of Teck mine expansion

Environmental groups are urging the federal government to designate a proposed coal… Continue reading

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Most Read