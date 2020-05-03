Grass fire breaks out two kilometres outside Cranbrook on Saturday, May 2, 2020. (@KootenayGirl73/Twitter)

Emergency crews responding to grass fire east of Cranbrook

It’s unclear how large the grass fire is.

Emergency crews were on the scene of a grass fire roughly two kilometres east of Cranbrook Saturday afternoon.

It’s unclear exactly what time the fire broke out .

Both Highway 3 and Highway 95 were backed up, according to DriveBC.

bc wildfires

Most Read