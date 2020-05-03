Emergency crews responding to grass fire east of Cranbrook

Emergency crews were on the scene of a grass fire roughly two kilometres east of Cranbrook Saturday afternoon.
It’s unclear exactly what time the fire broke out .
Both Highway 3 and Highway 95 were backed up, according to DriveBC.
It’s unclear how large the grass fire is.
Emergency crews were on the scene of a grass fire roughly two kilometres east of Cranbrook Saturday afternoon.
It’s unclear exactly what time the fire broke out .
Both Highway 3 and Highway 95 were backed up, according to DriveBC.
Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days
Rear door loading and free ridership for all routes will remain in place at least until the end of May
Purchased two years ago, Polymerase Chain Reaction Machine can identify viruses, bacteria in 24 hours
The Cranbrook Bucks have added another forward to the roster. Nicholas Niemo… Continue reading
Alberta’s reopening plan has some personal services like hairstyling and barber shops scheduled to open on May 14
Incident happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Circle K on Departure Bay Road
Instead of relying on Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash, restaurants are turning to new options
Spartan Bioscience had promised results in one hour
Did you pay your rent May 1? Did you receive rent? Your rights and the rules
B.C.’s provincial health officer voiced support for parents and students during this unprecedented time
Better Together BC launched contest to raise funds with B.C. dairy farmers for Food Banks BC
Interior Health has declared that a seniors care facility in Cranbrook is…
Thank you to our home town heroes
More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks
This is part of an ongoing series in the Townsman/Bulletin paying tribute to our front line workers during the pandemic
Fifteen cages in total were stolen with a value around $8000
City posptoning some projects in response to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Moves comes after a three-week pause in training