Emergency Alert test hit local phones

If your cell phone made some funny noises this afternoon, it was likely due to a emergency alert text test that occured in provinces across the country.

The alert, which consisted of a text and audio warning sounds, was issued by Emergency Management BC as part of an Emergency Alerting System.

The text alert stressed that it was only a test.

“If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family,” read part of the text statement.

No action is required from anyone who received the text alert.

For further information, visit the Emergency Info website.

