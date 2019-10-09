Luna was found with a gunshot wound in Prince George. (BC SPCA)

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

The BC SPCA is asking for help after a dog was found with half her jaw missing due to a gunshot wound in Prince George.

The society said Luna was seen on Blackwater Road by members of the public. She had been shot and was severely emaciated.

The SPCA caught her using a live trap after tracking Luna for more than a week.

“Luna had been walking around for days with half of her jaw missing due to a gunshot wound. She immediately went in for emergency reconstructive surgery,” said Alex Schare, SPCA North Cariboo District animal centre services manager.

The SPCA said Luna’s care is expected to cost more than $3,000. She is recovering at a foster home.

For more information visit the SPCA’s website.

ALSO READ: Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

ALSO READ: Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bear reports highest in six years, says WildSafeBC

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate climate change

Candidates had little original to say during the two-hour event

Bear reports highest in six years, says WildSafeBC

Bear sightings around B.C. are the highest in years, according to WildSafeBC.… Continue reading

UPDATED: Entire Western Financial Place roof project estimated at $5.6M

$2.6M will be spent on repairs by the end of the year, arnea barrel roof expected to cost $3M

RCMP continue to look for hit-and-run suspect

Police are continuing to search for a white pickup truck that struck… Continue reading

Candidates talk food security at Cranbrook forum

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer questions on food security and sustainability

VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market

Tim Hortons introduced three of its soups and its chili to supermarket shoppers

Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Councillors in B.C. city ask mayor to resume leave while facing sex assault charge

Mayor Rob Vagramov said he would take the comments into consideration

Police Act report finds retired B.C. sgt-at-arms commits neglect of duty

Gary Lenz had announced his retirement earlier this month

Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Average legal cannabis price dropped to $10.23 per gram

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

Most Read