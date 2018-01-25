A photo of the explosion at the Elkview site, courtesy of USW Local 9346.

Elkview dryer incident results in significant production loss

Teck Coal says the significant pressure event which occurred at Teck Elkview Operations on January 19 will cost between $5 to $10 million to fix.

Look back: Dryer incident at Elkview Operations

According to a statement released this morning, Teck estimates that the dryer will be out of commission for four to six weeks, resulting in a production loss of approximately 200,000 tonnes of clean coal. With the price of coal hovering around $100 per metric ton, this loss in production could cost the company upwards of $20 million.

In the interim, Elkview Operations will be producing higher moisture steelmaking coals at approximately 80 per cent of planned production levels.

“In order to manage the overall moisture level of our product we are coordinating production with our other operations in the Elk Valley, and blending the higher moisture coal with dry finished coal inventory and dry coal from other operations to the extent possible,” read the report by Teck.

Previous story
Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93
Next story
Dianne Watts, most B.C. Liberals would keep taxpayers’ money

Just Posted

Power restored after outage in Cranbrook

A failed insulator outside the downtown core to blame for outage.

SPCA puts out adoption call for injured cat

Bethany, a tri-pod feline, is looking for a forever home.

Kootenay Ice burn Hurricanes in 7-3 home victory

Two minutes of magic in second period lead Cranbrook squad to first win over Lethbridge this season

Kootenay Soul Diva: Loud and Proud

Creston’s fiery chanteuse Velle Weitman launches Winter Ale Series with strength and charm

Plan to cover rare train cars approved

Cranbrook History Centre to build timber-frame structure to cover rare train cars.

From the mat to the wall

Yoga now offered at ARQ Mountain Centre

From the mat to the wall

Yoga now offered at ARQ Mountain Centre

Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over misleading ticket price advertising

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Elkview dryer incident results in significant production loss

Teck Coal says the significant pressure event which occurred at Teck Elkview… Continue reading

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Comox Valley RCMP are expected to provide an update Thursday morning

Most Read