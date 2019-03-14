Elko firefighter recognized for volunteerism

Dale Hark to receive volunteer of the year award at Legislature ceremony in April

An Elko Fire Department member has been selected for a prestigious provincial award recognizing his volunteerism and service.

Dale Hark will be honoured with the Road Rescue Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer of the Year for 2019, and will be presented with the award at the provincial legislature in Victoria next month.

Hark currently serves as Battalion Chief with the Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Service, where he responds and trains with fellow firefighters on a weekly basis.

“Dale is a trusted member of our Elko Fire Department who has earned tremendous respect for his commitment to volunteerism, his skill and his professionalism,” said Dave Boreen, the fire chief for Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Service.

Additionally, Hark is also an active member of the Cranbrook Road Rescue and Cranbrook Ground Search and Rescue Group and also volunteers with the Crowsnest Lake Bible Camp as a first aid attendant for campers.

“What makes his many volunteer contributions that much more incredible is that he manages to do it all while working full time at Canfor,” said Boreen. “His level of commitment and his passion for helping others is second to none and we are so pleased to see him being recognized on the Provincial stage with this award.”


