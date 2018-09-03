Elko Fire Department celebrates a first

Elko firefighters assisted in the delivery of a baby on August 2 - a first for the department

The “delivery team” – all of the members involved with the call on August 2nd are pictured with the Vickery family. Deputy Chief Michael Hockley, Anissa Haarstad, Ian Vickery, Jen and Alice Vickery, Shayne Webster, Dean Haarstad and Corlyn Haarstad. Photo submitted by RDEK

In the early morning hours of August 2, members of the Elko Fire Department were called into action to assist with a rather unconventional task.

“We got the call that a first-time mother to be was in labour and that the baby was coming,” explained Elk Valley and South Country Fire deputy chief Michael Hockley.

“We arrived on scene and dad Ian was doing a great job. Minutes later at 1:56 a.m., a beautiful, healthy baby girl was born. It was surreal moment and one that every member of our team will remember forever.”

Firefighters helped care for baby Alice Donna Vickery, and mother Jen, until BC Ambulance Service arrived and transported them to hospital in Fernie.

This serves as a special milestone for the Elko Fire Department, as this marks their first ever delivery. According to Elko locals, this is the first baby physically born within the small community since 1934.

Baby Alice was presented with her very own fire department t-shirt, and a certificate, making her an honourary member of the department. The presentation was held during a regular practice night, and every member of the department was able to meet Elko’s newest resident.