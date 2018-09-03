The “delivery team” – all of the members involved with the call on August 2nd are pictured with the Vickery family. Deputy Chief Michael Hockley, Anissa Haarstad, Ian Vickery, Jen and Alice Vickery, Shayne Webster, Dean Haarstad and Corlyn Haarstad. Photo submitted by RDEK

Elko Fire Department celebrates a first

Elko firefighters assisted in the delivery of a baby on August 2 - a first for the department

In the early morning hours of August 2, members of the Elko Fire Department were called into action to assist with a rather unconventional task.

“We got the call that a first-time mother to be was in labour and that the baby was coming,” explained Elk Valley and South Country Fire deputy chief Michael Hockley.

“We arrived on scene and dad Ian was doing a great job. Minutes later at 1:56 a.m., a beautiful, healthy baby girl was born. It was surreal moment and one that every member of our team will remember forever.”

Firefighters helped care for baby Alice Donna Vickery, and mother Jen, until BC Ambulance Service arrived and transported them to hospital in Fernie.

This serves as a special milestone for the Elko Fire Department, as this marks their first ever delivery. According to Elko locals, this is the first baby physically born within the small community since 1934.

Baby Alice was presented with her very own fire department t-shirt, and a certificate, making her an honourary member of the department. The presentation was held during a regular practice night, and every member of the department was able to meet Elko’s newest resident.

Previous story
Sickly southern resident killer whale ‘J50’ spotted alive

Just Posted

Elko Firefighters Celebrate Life-Changing Call

The delivery of Baby Alice is the first for the department — Alice is the first baby physically born in Elko since 1934

Woman charged after 29-year-old man fatally stabbed in Cranbrook

A man is dead after a stabbing early Saturday morning; woman charged with second-degree murder

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

FozzyFest returns to Koocanusa after relocating in 2017

FozzyFest is set to return to Lake Koocanusa for their fourteenth annual… Continue reading

How Kimberley deals with invasive plants

The City of Kimberley has released an update on the Invasive Plant… Continue reading

Video: B.C. sockeye salmon run creates a beautiful spectacle

The early run of sockeye salmon is creating a beautiful spectacle as they travel up Yard Creek east of Sicamous.

On Labour Day, two Quebec parties promise $15 dollar minimum wage if elected

On Day 12 of the provincial election campaign, Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee said the starting wage would be raised gradually from the current rate of $12 per hour.

Toronto man shot dead while attending memorial, investigators say

Thirty to 40 people were in the park at the time of the shooting and police are asking them to come forward.

Sickly southern resident killer whale ‘J50’ spotted alive

Researchers have been watching the ailing killer whale for weeks.

Photo of BC Wildfire Service unit gets thousands of reactions on Facebook

The BC Wildfire Service’s Stormriders have been battling the Shovel Lake wildfire

Saudi man helps medical students in Canada seek asylum amid diplomatic tensions

A Nova Scotia health official says the pending departure of 59 Saudi Arabian medical residents will result in surgical delays over the coming months.

Wife of Canadian man confined in Cuba considering legal action against Ottawa

Tourist confined in Cuba considers more legal action

Work-life balance, precarious workers, a focus for revamp of federal labour code

Federal labour rules will undergo a legislative rewrite with a new, updated code set to be in place by the time Labour Day rolls around next year, Canada’s employment minister says.

McCain buried at Naval Academy alongside a longtime friend

The burial was private as per the wishes of McCain, the Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential nominee died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at age 81.

Most Read