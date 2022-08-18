The Elko Bridge spanning the CP railway is being replaced, with completion expected by next summer. Photo courtesy Google.

The Elko Bridge spanning the CP railway is being replaced, with completion expected by next summer. Photo courtesy Google.

Elko bridge spanning railway set for replacement

A bridge spanning the railway near Elko on Highway 3 is being replaced.

The existing structure, originally built in 1950, will remain in place while construction on the new 53-metre bridge is underway, with expected completion by summer next year.

The new bridge, budgeted at $9.6 million, will feature wider shoulders, a barrier protected sidewalk, a wheelchair-accessible pedestrian tunnel under Highway 3 to the north of the new bridge and improved signage.

Additionally, a westbound left-turn lane is being added at Bate Ave. to improve safety and streamline access.

According to the province, there are 6,700 vehicles per day travelling that section of highway, which increases to 9,800 in the summer months.

MacKay Contracting Ltd, based out of Cranbrook, was awarded the construction contract.

Previous story
Tagalog and Punjabi are Cranbrook’s fastest growing languages
Next story
B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

Just Posted

The Elko Bridge spanning the CP railway is being replaced, with completion expected by next summer. Photo courtesy Google.
Elko bridge spanning railway set for replacement

Families are pictured in the fashion show during a previous Multi-Cultural Festival in Cranbrook. The latest census data shows Tagalog and Punjabi speakers as the city’s two largest growing demographics. (Cranbrook Townsman file)
Tagalog and Punjabi are Cranbrook’s fastest growing languages

Crews hiking off of the Cummings Creek fire line at the end of the day, August 12. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
Large wildfires remain active near Cranbrook, Elk Valley

Pictured is Celeste Franco, last seen hiking with her boyfriend in the Cranbrook Area. RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Celeste. (RCMP file)
UPDATE: Missing Ontario woman located safely