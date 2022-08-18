Elko bridge spanning railway set for replacement

The Elko Bridge spanning the CP railway is being replaced, with completion expected by next summer. Photo courtesy Google.

A bridge spanning the railway near Elko on Highway 3 is being replaced.

The existing structure, originally built in 1950, will remain in place while construction on the new 53-metre bridge is underway, with expected completion by summer next year.

The new bridge, budgeted at $9.6 million, will feature wider shoulders, a barrier protected sidewalk, a wheelchair-accessible pedestrian tunnel under Highway 3 to the north of the new bridge and improved signage.

Additionally, a westbound left-turn lane is being added at Bate Ave. to improve safety and streamline access.

According to the province, there are 6,700 vehicles per day travelling that section of highway, which increases to 9,800 in the summer months.

MacKay Contracting Ltd, based out of Cranbrook, was awarded the construction contract.