Elkford Fire Rescue vents frustration with drivers at emergency scene

Elkford Fire Rescue is venting frustration with highway drivers who ignored traffic safety laws while attending an emergency call on Highway 43 early Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, Elkford Fire Rescue said most drivers did not pull over to allow vehicles to pass safely en route to the scene and many didn’t follow traffic commands from emergency services personnel while at the scene.

“We had one motorist ‘blow through’ our scene without hesitation, stopping or slowing and placed a firefighter at risk,” reads a portion of the Facebook post. “Our firefighters are very near and dear to our hearts, they are your sons or daughters, brothers or sisters, husbands or wives, fathers, or mothers.

The post advises drivers to slow down, stop and anticipate the unexpected when approaching an emergency scene.

“What we witnessed this morning was life threatening and should be a moment of reflection for those that continue to drive like clowns,” reads the post.

Drivers failing to slow down or move over on roadways for emergency vehicles can be slapped with a $173 fine that also carries three penalty points, according to the provincial government.

