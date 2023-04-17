Elk Valley RCMP use road block, spike belt to stop vehicle near Fernie

Elk Valley RCMP used a road block and spike belt to stop a vehicle on April 14, 2023.

Elk Valley RCMP report that they received several calls from the Cranbrook area reporting evidence of dangerous driving and potential impaired operation of a motor vehicle near Jaffray. The vehicle in question was a red pick up pulling a travel trailer. The calls came in just before 6 p.m.

“The vehicle was located by a patrolling officer, who activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but it failed to stop for police. The truck was observed completely entering oncoming traffic lanes and nearly collided head on with a number of vehicles while it continued along Highway 3 toward Fernie,”said Sgt. Sven Nielsen of the Elk Valley RCMP in a press release.

Police organized a road block west of Fernie at Lizard Creek Bridge. A spike belt was used, with all four tires of the suspect vehicle being impacted.

“The driver, a 54 year old Calgary resident, was arrested without incident for failing to stop for police. The arresting officer quickly formed grounds of impairment, so the man was taken to the Fernie Detachment where he provided breath samples which were found to be double the legal limit. Of note, the driver had been issued a 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibition in March 2023 by Cranbrook RCMP. The driver was later released on an Undertaking with a number of conditions related to the offences. His first court appearance is in July 2023. The suspect’s name cannot be released as no charges have yet been approved by Crown Counsel.”

The Elk Valley Regional RCMP would like to thank the public for following the officer’s directions near the Lizard Creek Bridge, allowing for the suspect truck to be stopped safely and successfully by Police. The original complainants provided evidence to support charges and also provided dash camera footage. Police are still looking for witnesses in this matter. If anyone has information regarding this event, please contact Elk Valley Regional RCMP at 250-425-6233 to speak with an officer. Please refer to file 2023-991.