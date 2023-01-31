Elk Valley RCMP report truck/trailer stolen near Elko

Free Press staff

On January 31st 2023, Elk Valley RCMP received a report of a stolen semi truck with trailer and equipment from the junction at Highway 3 and Highway 93 near Elko BC. The truck had broken down over the last weekend and was repaired by the driver, who returned to pick it up Sunday and found it gone. After checking with tow companies in the greater area, the driver reported the units stolen to Police.

The white 1997 International truck was hauling heavy machinery, including a 2006 Telehander, a 2008 Bobcat and a Scissor Lift SkyJack on a black 2008 P.J. Gooseneck trailer. There was also other equipment on the trailer such as scaffolding and auger drives. When stolen, the white Semi truck had an Alberta licence plate of BKT4591 and the trailer plate was an Alberta plate 5KK661. The theft occurred in a high volume traffic area but the location has no video surveillance. The value of the entirety of the equipment is listed as well over $200,000 dollars.

RCMP are seeking witnesses or dash camera evidence from anyone in the area over the weekend that may have captured the suspects involved in the theft or have captured the truck and trailer travelling. There is no known direction of travel. Elk Valley RCMP did check with border services and no vehicles with those licence plates were seen to cross into the United States. Anyone with information on this investigation can contact Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 to speak with an officer directly, or use BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to report their information anonymously. Please refer to file 2023-251.