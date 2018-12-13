Elk have the right-of-way, say Kimberley RCMP

Kimberley RCMP have responded to three collisions involving elk over the past few days, and are advising motorits to be cautious.

“The elk herd in Wycliffe is on the move, crossing Highway 95A daily,” says Sgt. Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander.”There are no traffic control signs and the elk decide when they want to cross. The straight stretch near the Skeet Gun Range in Wycliffe is the worst section.

“Fortunately, there have not been any injuries as a result of the collisions, but hitting a moving elk will result in serious damage to a vehicle and potential injury to its occupants.”

Police suggest you proceed cautiously and reduce your speed in the area.

