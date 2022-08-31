Green Party MP Elizabeth May looks on before the start of a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Green Party MP Elizabeth May looks on before the start of a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Elizabeth May and running mate Jonathan Pedneault among 6 Green leadership hopefuls

The former party leader is expected to launch a joint bid for the leadership Wednesday

Elizabeth May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party, sources say.

The former party leader is expected to launch a joint bid for the leadership Wednesday in Sidney with her running mate, Jonathan Pedneault.

They are two of six candidates cleared by the party to run, according to two Green Party sources with direct knowledge of the situation who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Sarah Gabrielle Baron, who ran as an Independent against former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in Durham, Ont., in last year’s election, and Simon Gnocchini-Messier, a federal public servant who ran for the Greens in Hull-Aylmer, Que., will also run.

Anna Keenan and Chad Walcott are also expected to join the race on another joint ticket.

The winner, to be announced by November, will take over from interim leader Amita Kuttner, who stepped in after the resignation of Annamie Paul last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Green Party

Previous story
Body of missing B.C. fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack
Next story
Whispered 911 call from B.C. senior ends with police nabbing strange intruder in her home

Just Posted

A prescribed burn is underway, from Aug. 31, 2022 until Sept. 19, 2022, in the Bull Mountain range near Cranbrook. There is an area restriction in effect while the burn is underway. The Bull Mountain range is located south of the Steeples and east/southeast of Peckham’s Lake (pictured). (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Area closure in effect for Bull Mountain as prescribed burn is underway

The 8,355 ha Vulcan Property is located in the Purcell Mountains, 35 km NW of the historic Sullivan Mine at Kimberley. This view is looking down on Jurak Lake. Eagle Plains Resources file.
Eagle Plains Resourcess embarks on test drill program on Vulcan Property in Southeastern BC

What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

John Hudak is pictured taking his official oath of office in May, 2019, after winning the City of Cranbrook byelection. Cranbrook’s Chief Election Officer Sarann Press is on the left. (City of Cranbrook photo)
John Hudak will not seek a second term on Cranbrook Council