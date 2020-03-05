Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

An elementary school east of Prince George has been evacuated after a CN Railway freight train derailed on Thursday morning.

School District 57 said the train derailed near Giscome Elementary, about 40 kilometres east of Prince George.

In a statement, CN said 20 railcars had derailed.

“There is no danger to public safety as there are no fires, injuries or leaks of product,” the company said.

“The cause of the incident under investigation.”

There is no word on what the train was carrying.

Black Press Media has reached out to CN Railway for more information.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CN Rail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus
Next story
COVID-19: Seattle-area officials buy $4 million ‘quarantine’ motel

Just Posted

Spin for Mental Health raises $2,700 for CMHA

Just over $2,700 was raised during a spin class fundraiser in the… Continue reading

MacKinnon accepts deputy director role at Cranbrook fire department

A familiar face at the Cranbrook fire department has accepted a management… Continue reading

Elkford Fire Rescue vents frustration with drivers at emergency scene

Elkford Fire Rescue is venting frustration with highway drivers who ignored traffic… Continue reading

Dynamiters take 3 – 1 series lead

Nitros defeat Creston 5 -2 on Tuesday evening

Kootenay Wine Guild forms in Cranbrook

Learn to make wine, or share your expertise, by joining the newly formed wine guild

Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Spanish traveller cycles across Europe and Asia; stops in B.C. for a visit

Nestor Yuguero has been pedaling across the world since June to spread solidarity

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Kootenay Lake school district cancels student trips to Italy due to coronavirus

The federal government has advised against travel to Northern Italy

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Good Samaritan

Taken to a Lower Mainland shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

Former mill worker unhappy with B.C. forestry retirement bridging rules following imprecise language

‘We don’t know how we’re going to make it’

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

Most Read