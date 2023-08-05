WildSafeBC and Grizzly Bear Solutions offering electric fence cost-sharing to prevent human-bear conflicts in the Kootenays. Black Press file.

Electric fence cost-share program offered to reduce human-bear conflicts in the Kootenays

Project spearheaded by WildSafeBC, Grizzly Bear Coexistence Solutions

WildsafeBC has partnered with Grizzly Bear Coexistence Solutions to promote the use of electric fencing as an effective means of increased safety between humans and grizzly bears.

Grizzly Bear Solutions offers support and a limited 50/50 cost-sharing program on electric fencing around the Kootenays to prevent grizzly bear-agricultural conflicts.

“Electric fencing is a great option for securing livestock, fruit trees, beehives and more. WildSafeBC strives to be one of the connections between the Grizzly Bear Coexistence Solutions’ electric fencing cost-share opportunities and community members,” said WildSafeBC in a press release.

Project coordinator Gillian Sanders added that since 2013, they’ve helped install over 500 electric fences for bears.

“When electric fencing is designed and maintained correctly, it allows people to sleep soundly knowing their livestock and crops are safe, even when bears are active in the area,” Sanders said.

See Gillian Sanders’ video on installing electric fences here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqIRMavnahE

WildsafeBC said Sanders works closely with hunters, farmers, ranchers, recreationalists, environmental groups and governments to “promote effective tools and offer education and workshops that enable people to reduce conflicts with bears and ensure the long-term persistence of healthy populations of grizzly bears in B.C.”

“Installing effective electric fencing to deter bears from farmland while allowing them to move more safely through low elevation habitats helps reduce conflict making it a useful tool for attractant management.”

To learn more about this cost-sharing program, contact Sanders at grizzlybearssolutions@gmail.com or 250-353-1137


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
