Election signs limited to maximum of 20 on Hwy 3/95 in Cranbrook

Pictured are election signs along the Hwy 3/95 corridor in Cranbrook. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

Election signs will be limited in Cranbrook after Council adopted changes to the sign bylaw on Monday, July 11.

Candidates running for Council or School Trustee this fall will only be allowed to place 20 election signs along the Highway 3/95 corridor in an effort to reduce clutter and improve visibility.

“In past municipal and federal elections, the highway corridor was cluttered with candidate election signs. Residents and visitors commented on how unsightly it was and sometimes difficult to see around when entering at different intersections causing a safety concern for drivers,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “I am pleased with this decision of Council and I thank the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for their support of this bylaw. I’m looking forward to the results of this year’s municipal election this fall.”

The updated sign bylaw is now in place for any official elections whether federal, provincial, municipal or school district, says the City.

The restrictions on size dimensions for signs won’t be changed, and the updated bylaw does not change what private property owners can do with their own candidate signs.

The 2022 municipal election is on Saturday, October 15, 2022.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter