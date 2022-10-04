Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.

Election 2022: A guide to Cranbrook candidates running for SD5 board of education

Here’s a roundup of candidates running as trustee for the SD5 (Southeast Kootenay) Board of Education. There are six Cranbrook-based candidates running for five seats.

In alphabetical order:

Trina Ayling

READ: Trina Ayling running for another term on SD5 board of education

Irene Bischler

READ: Irene Bischler running as trustee for SD5 board of education

Stan Chung

READ: Stan Chung running as trustee for SD5 board of education

Chris Johns

READ: Chris Johns running for another trustee term with SD5 board of education

Doug McPhee

READ: McPhee running for re-election as trustee for SD5 board of education

Wendy Turner

READ: Wendy Turner running for re-election as trustee on SD5 board of education

Election 2022

Previous story
Families of missing and murdered Indigenous women seek change ahead of Oct. 4 vigils
Next story
Former B.C. nurse accused of $25,000 in financial exploitation

Just Posted

The B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission entertains presentations at the Hudson Bay Lodge in Smithers April 28. From left, Supreme Court Justice Nitya Iyer (chair); Linda Tynan, local government management consultant; and Anton Boegman, B.C.’s chief electoral officer. (Thom Barker photo)
Changes proposed to Kootenays in B.C. electoral boundary tweaks

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.
Election 2022: A guide to Cranbrook candidates running for SD5 board of education

Nic Milligan, left, has been elected COTR board chair, while Jared Basil, right, has been elected vice chair. Photos courtesy College of the Rockies.
College board elects new board chair, vice chair

At long last, Locals Coffeehouse has returned after more than a two-and-a-half year hiatus. Next Locals is November 5, as usual at the Studio Stage Door. Saturday’s event featured (left to right) Katrin Powell, Steve Lungall, Tom Bungay, Barry Coulter (MC), Chris Nakahara, Rod Wilson and Brent Haliday. (Lorraine Hagel photo)
Locals Coffeehouse returns, after two-and-a-half years