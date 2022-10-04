Election 2022: A guide to Cranbrook candidates running for SD5 board of education

Here’s a roundup of candidates running as trustee for the SD5 (Southeast Kootenay) Board of Education. There are six Cranbrook-based candidates running for five seats.
In alphabetical order:
Trina Ayling
READ: Trina Ayling running for another term on SD5 board of education
Irene Bischler
READ: Irene Bischler running as trustee for SD5 board of education
Stan Chung
READ: Stan Chung running as trustee for SD5 board of education
Chris Johns
READ: Chris Johns running for another trustee term with SD5 board of education
Doug McPhee
READ: McPhee running for re-election as trustee for SD5 board of education
Wendy Turner
READ: Wendy Turner running for re-election as trustee on SD5 board of education