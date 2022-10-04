Election 2022: A guide to Cranbrook candidates running for SD5 board of education

Here’s a roundup of candidates running as trustee for the SD5 (Southeast Kootenay) Board of Education. There are six Cranbrook-based candidates running for five seats.

In alphabetical order:

Trina Ayling

READ: Trina Ayling running for another term on SD5 board of education

Irene Bischler

READ: Irene Bischler running as trustee for SD5 board of education

Stan Chung

READ: Stan Chung running as trustee for SD5 board of education

Chris Johns

READ: Chris Johns running for another trustee term with SD5 board of education

Doug McPhee

READ: McPhee running for re-election as trustee for SD5 board of education

Wendy Turner

READ: Wendy Turner running for re-election as trustee on SD5 board of education

Election 2022