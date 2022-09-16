Election 2022: A guide to candidates running for mayor, city council in Cranbrook

As the local government election looms on Oct. 15, here is a list of mayoral and city council candidates, their candidate profiles and links to various candidate social media channels.

In alphabetical order:

Candidiates for Mayor

Lee Pratt

READ: Incumbent Cranbrook mayor Lee Pratt seeks third term

Website: Vote Lee Pratt

Facebook page: Lee Pratt for Mayor

Wayne Price

READ: Wayne Price running for mayor of Cranbrook

Facebook Page: Wayne Price for Mayor

Candidates for City Council

Norma Blissett

READ: Blissett seeking third term on Cranbrook council

Wesly Graham

READ: Graham to run for a third term on Cranbrook city council

Website: wesgraham.ca

Facebook Page: Wesly Graham for Cranbrook City Council

Mike Peabody

READ: Peabody running for another term on Cranbrook city council

Facebook Page: Re-Elect Mike Peabody for Cranbrook City Council

Ron Popoff

READ: Popoff to run for a third term on Cranbrook city council

Wayne Stetski

READ: Stetski running for a seat on Cranbrook city council

Facebook Page: Wayne Steteski for Cranbrook city council

Lynnette Wray

READ: Wray will run for Cranbrook city council

Facebook Page: Lynnette Wray for Cranbrook city council

Jeremy Youngward

READ: Youngward to seek seat on Cranbrook council

Facebook Page: Jeremy Youngward for Cranbrook city council

