Election 2022: A guide to candidates running for mayor, city council in Cranbrook

As the local government election looms on Oct. 15, here is a list of mayoral and city council candidates, their candidate profiles and links to various candidate social media channels.
In alphabetical order:
Candidiates for Mayor
Lee Pratt
READ: Incumbent Cranbrook mayor Lee Pratt seeks third term
Website: Vote Lee Pratt
Facebook page: Lee Pratt for Mayor
Wayne Price
READ: Wayne Price running for mayor of Cranbrook
Facebook Page: Wayne Price for Mayor
Candidates for City Council
Norma Blissett
READ: Blissett seeking third term on Cranbrook council
Wesly Graham
READ: Graham to run for a third term on Cranbrook city council
Website: wesgraham.ca
Facebook Page: Wesly Graham for Cranbrook City Council
Mike Peabody
READ: Peabody running for another term on Cranbrook city council
Facebook Page: Re-Elect Mike Peabody for Cranbrook City Council
Ron Popoff
READ: Popoff to run for a third term on Cranbrook city council
Wayne Stetski
READ: Stetski running for a seat on Cranbrook city council
Facebook Page: Wayne Steteski for Cranbrook city council
Lynnette Wray
READ: Wray will run for Cranbrook city council
Facebook Page: Lynnette Wray for Cranbrook city council
Jeremy Youngward
READ: Youngward to seek seat on Cranbrook council
Facebook Page: Jeremy Youngward for Cranbrook city council