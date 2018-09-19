Election 2018: Rasmussen running for city council

Curt Rasmussen is running for city council in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 20th.

A former RCMP officer, he came to Cranbrook three years ago after transferring from Haida Gwaii, noting that his family chose Cranbrook after researching the area and considering their children’s future opportunities.

Rasmussen, who went into law enforcement after completing university education in political science and international relations, decided to run for council as a way to give back to the community after leaving the RCMP.

“After resigning from 10 years in law enforcement, my first instinct was to continue to serve and give back to my community; especially given the love, respect, and support I had received from fellow Cranbrookians prior to my resignation,” said Rasmussen. “Recognizing that a civic election was coming up in the fall, and given my education, career experience and professional training, running for a city council seat became the best possible way for me to give of myself to a community that has given me so very much.”

Rasmussen said he left the RCMP after making a ‘tragic error’ by accepting a WWII pistol from a citizen during a firearm amnesty disposal call while on duty, which is against policy.

He received an absolute discharge from the court after pleading guilty to one count of possessing firearm without registration certification, while three other counts — breach of trust, theft under $5,000 and possessing a weapon through an offence — were stayed.

In a Facebook post explaining the incident, Rasmussen said errors were made by investigating officers and that his Charter rights were violated, however, he resigned after he was asked to.

Since leaving the police force, Rasmussen has become a certified Corporate and Personal Leadership Coach, Speaker and Trainer and launched his own business.

Affordable housing, improving and maintaining infrastructure, making sure citizens are engaged with local government and fostering growth and safety are all issues Rasmussen says he is passionate about.

If elected, Rasmussen says he would serve on whichever committees he is appointed to, but would like to focus on affordable housing challenges as well as growth and safety of the city.

“If housing isn’t affordable than we marginalize a sector of the population that brings incredible value to our city and risk losing great people and their added personal potential,” he said.

Rasmussen volunteers with the Cranbrook Food Bank Society as well as with volleyball and basketball teams at Laurie Middle School. He also has plans to create a free in-school leadership program with local Grade 8/9 students.

Rasmussen is active on social media with his campaign Facebook page Curt4Council and notes social media is an extremely cost-effective way to engage with citizens and provide transparency.

There are 10 candidates running for six city council positions that will be elected on Oct. 20. Those candidates, in alphabetical order, are Norma Blissett, Danielle Eaton, Jordan Fiorentino, Wesly Graham, Melodie Hull, Mike Peabody, Ron Popoff, Wayne Price, Curt Rasmussen, and Randy Tapp.