Election 2018: Popoff seeks another council term

Ron Popoff is running for another term on Cranbrook city council. City of Cranbrook photo.

Ron Popoff is seeking another term on Cranbrook City Council.

The long-time Cranbrook resident was first elected to the city council table four years ago, but says there is more work to be done.

During his first run, Popoff said he campaigned on controlling spending and taxes, fixing roads, removing barriers to attracting new businesses, supporting local businesses and revitalizing the downtown core.

He added that while there has been progress on a number of those issues, there is more work to be done.

“Along with these priorities, I will focus my efforts on increasing housing availability and supporting job creation,” said Popoff, in a press release. “We require adequate jobs that can support our young families in becoming home owners, raising children, and participating in our community.”

Popoff said livability and quality of life are important selling features for Cranbrook that include lower housing costs than other major urban centres and opportunities for outdoor activities such as golf, skiing and backcountry recreation.

Looking to the future, Popoff said the city needs to take advantage of its location as a hub of services, roads, rail and air transport to bring in new jobs and industry such as knowledge-based companies with high-tech jobs and new manufacturing.

There also needs to be a focus on supporting the tourism and hospitality sectors, he added.

Popoff serves as council’s representative on the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, the Cranbrook Social Planning Society and also sits on the B.C. Poverty Reduction Committee. Additionally, he serves as an alternate director for the Regional District of East Kooteany and Kootenay East Regional Hospital District boards, while also sitting on the executive of the Association of Kootenay-Boundary Local Governments (AKBLG).

Popoff is also involved with the Rotary Club of Cranbrook, the 55+ B.C. Games committee and has volunteered with the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo, and coached many youth sports over the years.

Prior to entering local politics, Popoff worked in the public health sector, where he developed a management background while being responsible for ensuring healthy communities.

He has lived in the Cranbrook for the last 28 years with his wife, Joanna, together raising two grown children.

